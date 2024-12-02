Eddie Bauer hit by malware, card data potentially breached

All the retailer’s stores in the US and Canada, numbering about 350, were affected. The retailer is not disclosing the number of customers affected but it informs the card information collected included cardholder name, payment card number, security code and expiration date.

Information of payment cards used at its stores on various dates between January 2 and July 17, 2016 may have been accessed, but not all cardholder transactions were affected. Payment card information used for online purchases at Edie Bauer website was not affected.

The company said it has been working closely with the FBI, cybersecurity experts, and payment card organizations, and wanted to reassure customers that they will not be responsible for any fraudulent charges to their accounts.

Eddie Bauer said it had taken measures to strengthen the security of its point-of-sale systems to prevent a similar hack.