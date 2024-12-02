ECommPay adds Mastercard Dashboard to portfolio

In August 2016, Mastercard launched its newest risk management system, dubbed Mastercard Dashboard. This anti-fraud technology is dedicated to providing acquirers insights into their merchant clients’ fraudulent statistics. The system creates an opportunity for acquirers to proactively identify potential vulnerabilities for their merchant-related risk mitigation, fraud management practices and decline-management strategies.

Mastercard Dashboard’s functionalities and filters supplement ECommPay’s competency in tracking and neutralizing fraudulent activity by aggregating and analyzing fraud, chargeback and decline data by quarter, type, location, card product, merchant type, and more.

ECommPay is an international company offering individual payment solutions. The company develops solutions in payment processing with VISA/ Mastercard and China Union Pay, as well as alternative payment systems for ecommerce companies worldwide.