Ecommerce, POS – main targets for data breaches

Moreover, sensitive, confidential data was hackers’ top target in the same time interval, alongside credit card and debit card credentials. According to the report, data breaches sprang up, as the security solutions provider’s researchers did 691 data breach investigations in 2013, a 54% increase over the 450 performed in 2012.

The report analysed breaches in 24 different countries, including Canada and the US, and researchers expect to continue investigating data breaches for ecommerce and POS systems in 2014 and ahead.

33% of the data breaches were based around POS terminals, while ecommerce represented 54% of the assets that hackers were interested in. Retail represented 35% of the investigations performed, making it the most targeted industry, followed by food and beverage at 18%, and hospitality at 11%.