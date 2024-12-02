Ecommerce fraud costs projected to reach USD 20 bln in 2021, Juniper Research reports

According to the company, behavioural biometrics can help address this problem across all channels. The report also takes into consideration the growth of synthetic identities and open APIs, instant payments, and fraud prevention market leaders. Fraud is considered in air travel, digital banking, digital money transfers, purchases of digital goods, and purchases of physical goods.

The report informs that China will be the largest market for ecommerce fraud by region, with losses to of over USD 12 billion by 2025.