Ecommerce fraud attack rates up 215% during 2015

The release of the Global Fraud Attack IndexTM, which is a collaboration between PYMNTS and Forter, examined four things: the type of fraud that fraudsters utilised most, the countries in which fraud attacks are originating, the occurrence of ecommerce fraud in the merchant segments that are most targeted and the type of attack being used by fraudsters.

The Index also revealed that botnets represent 83% of all ecommerce fraud in the U.S. across the indexed categories. The percent of transaction dollars at risk of fraud rose 14% from Q3 2015 to Q4 2015, and 151% overall for the year.

The study measured the rates, methods and originations of global fraud attempts on U.S. merchant websites in five key segments: digital goods, clothing and footwear, electronics, food and beverage, and luxury items, which includes high-end jewelry.