Eclypsium raises USD 45 million in Series C funding

The round was led by Qualcomm Ventures, Pavilion Capital, Singtel Innov8, and Sixty Degree Capital, alongside other prior investors. This round brings the company's total equity funding to USD 85 million.











Expanding to new markets and addressing threats to AI infrastructures

Eclypsium aims to protect commercial and federal critical infrastructure against sophisticated threat actors, including those backed by nation-states.

The recent rise in cybercrime stemming from geopolitical issues has led to a heightened awareness of security breaches targeting devices in every organisation’s supply chain. As enterprises and national infrastructure increase their reliance on AI-enabled devices, which will potentially grow to USD 500 billion in spending on AI servers by 2025, securing the supply chain and the underlying infrastructure is becoming more important.

AI servers are expected to account for 2.7 million units by 2027 and USD 81 billion of end-user spending, representing a spending CAGR of 30.1% from 2022 to 2027. Gartner projects that enterprise spending on AI servers will be prioritised at the expense of other server purchases through 2025. Additionally, the average selling price for AI servers will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 through 2027, peaking at USD 32,300 in 2024.

Building on significant traction and growing demand from cloud providers and GPU cloud vendors, Eclypsium will use the new funding to scale operations in critical GenAI hardware and smart connected devices.

Eclypsium plans to continue investing in the North American commercial and federal markets, as well as the APAC region. The company is also working with emerging regions that are targeted by nation-state and ransomware threat actors. It aims to expand its supply chain research lab to help industry partners and customers perform device security assurance and certification.