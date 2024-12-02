Eckoh teams up with large US telecom and secures USD 3.7 mln

The solution, which will be deployed in financial year FY18, uses Eckoh’s patented tokenisation technology to secure card payments being made through the organisation’s contact centre facilities. The new contract, Eckoh’s largest US secure payments contract to date according to the company’s announcement, enables the client to comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (“PCI DSS”) and to help prevent fraud.

PCI DSS is the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard and this is a worldwide standard that was set up to help businesses process card payments securely and reduce card fraud. The way it does this is through tight controls surrounding the storage, transmission and processing of cardholder data that businesses handle. PCI DSS is intended to protect sensitive cardholder data.