Eckoh: businesses should take contact centre customer data seriously

This follows a recent study published by MacKeeper who has recently discovered a leak of sensitive audio customer data in the US. Audio recordings containing over 17,000 customers’ credit card details were made public.

As a result, over 400,000 records were leaked, including thousands of audio recordings where customers give their names, addresses, phone number, credit card numbers, security “CVV” numbers, and more. Therefore, there is enough information in each call to provide cyber criminals with all they need to steal the credit card information or commit a wide range of crimes. Interestingly is the fact that some of the recordings do not warn customers that the calls are being recorded or stored.

Director of Payments Strategy at Eckoh, Cam Ross, urges businesses to ensure that they take every precaution to secure their customers data and “keep pace with the evolving secure card payment solutions to avoid security breaches and fraud. “

Furthermore, “the risk of these sort of breaches can be easily avoided if you don’t hold the information in the first place. Technology solutions should “prevent the sensitive cardholder details getting into the business in the first place, so it is not possible to record or store them.”