EchoSat buys SmartLink division of Heartland Payment Systems

With the addition of Heartland SmartLink’s Secure Payment Gateway (SPG) and managed network services, EchoSat will serve more than 21,000 merchant locations in the petroleum/convenience store, quick service restaurant and supermarket industries.

EchoSat has also entered into a channel partner agreement, whereby Heartland’s national network of sales professionals will continue to promote the EchoSat SPG, PaySafe SPG, SmartLink Platinum and managed network services solutions to merchants in new and existing channels.

EchoSat operates a SPG network that allows merchants and businesses of all types to transmit vital payments data securely on any broadband connection accessed via digital subscriber line (DSL), cable, wireless or satellite. EchoSat also offers PaySafe SPG, a managed firewall solution that provides network segmentation, security and redundancy for payments data while protecting Internet Protocol (IP)-based point-of-sale systems from external and internal breach.

EchoSat provides payments security, managed firewall and network solutions for retail outlets in many vertical markets, as well as managed network and firewall services to protect point-of-sale systems from security breaches.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing and security technology through Heartland Secure and its comprehensive Heartland breach warranty. Heartland also offers point of sale, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 300,000 business and educational locations nationwide.