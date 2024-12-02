EC rolls out the European Cyber Security Month

The event is organized together with the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA), and over 300 partners (local authorities, governments, universities, think tanks, NGOs, professional associations) from all over Europe. It aims to promote safety online, and the 2017 campaign will focus on cyber security in the workplace, governance, privacy and data protection, cyber security in the home and skills in cyber security.

The ECSM runs for the entire month of October across Europe. Each week focuses on a different topic:

1st week – October 2-6: Cyber Security in the Workplace

2nd week – October 9-13: Governance, Privacy & Data Protection

3rd week – October 16-20: Cyber Security in the Home

4th week – October 23-27: Skills in Cyber Security

During October, ENISA and the European Commission DG CONNECT will be releasing short videos clips to raise awareness of the focused themes of the month and will also be organising events and activities centred around these themes.

On the ECSM website users can find tips and advice in 23 languages, awareness raising material and more. They also have the opportunity to test their level of knowledge by taking the updated online cybersecurity quiz in 23 languages. In addition, users can find on the dedicated website a repository of the ECSM coordinators from each Member State.