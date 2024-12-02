Ebury to deploy Fenergo's Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions

As part of this collaboration, Fenergo will enable Ebury to automate and facilitate regulatory compliance while accelerating client onboarding and time to revenue. The move is part of Ebury's overall growth strategy. Fenergo's cloud-based CLM offering powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) will integrate with Ebury's Salesforce CRM solution to digitalise and ease the end-to-end customer journey. The solution will allow Ebury to streamline how it manages KYC and AML regulatory processes on a single platform, while driving operational efficiencies.

According to PRNewsWire, Ebury will also become part of the Fenergo Global Advisory Board, which will enable Ebury to benefit from the company's community-based approach to product development, allowing financial institutions to collaborate on solution design on a global scale.