EBRD improves cybersecurity consciousness in Moldova

SME owners and entrepreneurs attended a full day of cybersecurity training in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, which aimed to help them embed sustainable cybersecurity practices in their operations and secure their digital transformation.

The training focused on familiarising participants with the building blocks of a successful cybersecurity framework and equipping them with the knowledge and tools to improve their awareness of cybersecurity risks. They learned to identify the areas and departments in their businesses most at risk of cyberattacks, while building their capacity to manage these threats more efficiently.











Better responding to cyberattacks

Among other topics, the attendees discussed data privacy and protection, common security threats and risks faced by SMEs, and learned how to detect and respond to cyberattacks, while ensuring cyber compliance and accountability.

Since the start of the war on Ukraine the eastern partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine) – and Moldova in particular – have witnessed a dramatic increase in cyberattacks that disproportionately affect SMEs, which make up over 99% of all businesses in the EBRD’s regions. As SMEs often lack the resources, frameworks, and expertise to thwart cybersecurity attacks, improving their awareness is paramount to strengthening economic resilience in Moldova and the wider region.

EBRD officials stated that they are proud to be working with ISSP’s Ukrainian team to help SMEs in Moldova set the foundations for a sustainable and resilient digital infrastructure, which in recent times has become particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks. This work continues to support the digital transition in Moldova and the private sector’s development and competitiveness.





Details about EBRD’s Cybersecurity Toolkit

The EBRD puts digital at the heart of its activities across its regions through investments, policy, and advisory services. EBRD will be deploying its first cybersecurity project in Moldova, which is part of the bank’s Cybersecurity Toolkit.

This training is part of the EBRD Digital Hub’s Cybersecurity Toolkit, an advisory programme set up in January 2022 to improve clients’ cybersecurity resilience. It supports the implementation of the bank’s digital approach, which promotes equal access to digital technology and skills, robust governance practices, and financial and technical support to companies and governments.

The training also builds on the work of the EBRD’s Advice for Small Businesses (ASB) programme, which provides SMEs with access to expert consulting, training, and mentoring, helping them become more competitive and resilient.

By partnering with ISSP, the bank aims to address the lack of cybersecurity training for SMEs in Moldova, while supporting the private sector’s sustainable digital transformation. The initiative aligns with the bank’s strategic priority in digitalisation, which aims, among other things, to help SMEs adopt new technologies while enhancing their digital security.