eBay wants sellers to provide invoices from their suppliers

eBay requested sellers on its website to offer a copy of their ID and an invoice showing the supplier from whom they purchased an item that has not yet been delivered along with a copy of their business EIN notice, and a bank statement.

Because eBay processes payments on sellers' behalf, they've requested a lot of identifying information from sellers they have migrated to Managed Payments, but that's different from information about their suppliers.

