eBay joins FIDO Alliance, launches FIDO-certified authentication server

eBay is the first ecommerce company to directly achieve FIDO certification, and the first to open source a FIDO UAF authentication server.

eBay is extending the multifactor authentication dialogue by making contributions from its ecommerce platform perspective. Through its membership in the FIDO Alliance and open sourcing its FIDO UAF Server and Android client, eBay is championing the effort for open authentication standards in commerce.

These campaigns illustrate eBays strong commitment to open source and how the company is empowering engineers by allowing them to be the decision makers in how eBay.com is both built and used. In doing so, eBay is embodying its founding principles to create opportunity and promote openness to achieve greater impact throughout the technology industry and improve the lives of its users.

eBay is a global commerce leader including the marketplace, StubHub and classifieds platforms. They connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through connected commerce.

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.