EBA updates regulatory frameworks questionnaires

The move intends to reflect certain provisions recently introduced by the revised prudential regulation in the EU. The Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) foresees that certain exposures to entities located in non-EU countries can be treated, in terms of risk-weights, as exposures in EU Member States, provided that the European Commission adopts an Implementing Decision determining that the country’s prudential requirements are equivalent to the EU ones.

In the past years, the EBA has been assisting the European Commission in preparing their decisions on the equivalence of prudential regimes applicable in third country jurisdictions. Specifically, upon request by European Commission, the EBA assesses the supervisory and regulatory requirements of third country jurisdictions.

Following the entry into force in June 2021 of the most recent updates of the CRD V and of the Capital Requirement Regulation (CRR2), the EBA has updated the questionnaires to reflect the provisions introduced by the new EU framework. The updated questionnaires will replace the old ones and will be used to conduct future assessments of the regulatory and supervisory framework of third countries.