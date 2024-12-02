EBA sets deadline for SCA compliance for December 2020

The opinion also recommends that national competent authorities (NCAs) take a “consistent approach toward the SCA migration period” across the EU and ensure that their respective payment service providers (PSPs) carry out the actions set out in the opinion paper.

The EBA also requires that NCAs impress upon payment providers that the flexibility granted by the regulator is not equivalent to a delay in the application of the regulation, but rather a reprieve from sanctions and enforcement actions.

In order to be able to make a well-informed decision, the EBA and NCAs carried out a fact-finding exercise in July and August 2019. According to the EBA, it assessed the feedback of respondents and noted that the 18-month suggestion put forward appeared to be driven significantly by the timeline of the development of 3DS Secure 2.

Further in the opinion paper, the EBA outlines that NCAs and PSPs are to be expected to meet a set of milestones. The first of these is a 31 December 2019 deadline for PSPs to inform their national regulators of the authentication methods they are making available to customers and which comply under SCA.