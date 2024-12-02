Details about the revisions

The revisions primarily focus on aligning these RTS with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3) to maintain stability within the regulatory framework. These RTS are part of the Banking Package roadmap.

Under CRR3, several modifications were made to the FRTB, requiring EBA to adjust the existing RTS to harmonise with the new Level 1 text. Specifically, EBA has been tasked with reviewing the RTS related to foreign exchange and commodity risk treatment in the banking book, the RTS concerning profit and loss attribution tests, and the RTS on assessing risk factor modellability.

Regarding the specifics of the profit and loss attribution test, the RTS eliminates the aggregation formula for calculating the total own fund's requirements for market risk for an institution applying the alternative internal model approach, as this formula is now included in the CRR3. In terms of assessing the modellability of risk factors, the RTS guarantees that institutions can determine the extent to which they depend on a third-party vendor for this assessment.

When managing foreign exchange and commodity risk in the non-trading book, the RTS guidelines ensure that institutions appropriately account for translation risk.

More about the legal basis and background

The draft RTS have been formulated by Article 325(9), 325be(3), and 325bg(4) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (CRR), as revised by the CRR3. This mandates the EBA to outline:

The calculation method for institutions to determine their fund's requirements for market risk concerning non-trading book positions exposed to foreign exchange or commodity risks.

Guidelines for institutions to evaluate the modellability of risk factors.

Specific technical aspects related to profit and loss attribution tests.

The EBA roadmap details the organisation's strategies and steps to facilitate easily the integration of new methods throughout the EU. It accentuates the EBA's focus on four phases of work, aligning closely with the deadlines set in the CRR3, starting with the implementation of the framework.

You can read the full report here.