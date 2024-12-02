Easy Solutions to offer solution for enterprise security

DetectID Authentication for Enterprises provides organizations across all verticals the ability to enable secure, frictionless access across the entire enterprise network. DetectID’s adaptable range of form factors reinforce any security weakness, and protect the mobile employee and customer population.

The solution also adds two-factor authentication to popular cloud services such as Salesforce and Google Apps using SAML 2.0 federation. From verification factors like One-tap Push authentication, biometric facial, voice and fingerprint scanners, transparent Device ID, software and audio-delivered one-time passcodes (OTPs), DetectID offers multiple mobile authentication methods found on the market.

Easy Solutions is a security vendor focused on detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds.