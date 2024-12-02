Easy Solutions to offer fraud protection solutions for Network Intelligence

Network Intelligence’s customers will now have access to Easy Solutions’ full range of anti-fraud protection solutions. Total Fraud Protection offers a multi-layered fraud protection across all devices, channels and clouds. It provides multi-layered security against all forms of electronic fraud and across every stage of the attack cycle, from planning to cashing.

Total Fraud Protection uses real-time data to stop cyber attacks and its solutions can be deployed independently, but it is recommended their integration into a suite of products to boost the effectiveness.

Easy Solutions is a security provider focused on the comprehensive detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds.

Network Intelligence is an ISO 27001 certified PCI DSS QSA provider of information security services and products from India.