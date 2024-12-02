Easy Solutions to boost fraud intelligence and risk mitigation

The company’s solution against phishing and external threats now offers intelligence-based context on the victim and insights on compromised credentials. Digital Threat Protection allows financial institutions to have increased visibility of the Internet threats targeting their organizations, arming them with actionable data that will strengthen their plan of action for each subsequent attack.

Among the added capabilities, the Victim Insights feature offers organizations the ability to determine the number of end users who:

visited the dangerous site,

clicked on the malicious URL (unique visitors), and

disclosed personal information, including credentials.

Detect Monitoring Service combines machine learning algorithms with the power of computer vision to disrupt and deter attacks.

