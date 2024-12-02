Easy Solutions signs agreement with JIPDEC to provide DMARC Compass solution

DMARC Compass supports strong email authentication and complies with the internationally recognized Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) email standard.

This is the first time the standard has been adopted in Japan. The JIPDEC, which was founded in 1967, works to advance the safe use of digital information to build an information-rich technological society.

With the DMARC Compass product from Easy Solutions, enterprises can leverage this intelligence to clearly understand where phishing attacks originate and shut them down. The product allows organizations to increase their visibility of authorized sending email and ensure that third-party organizations sending emails on their behalf are recognized as legitimate.

Easy Solutions is a security provider focused on the comprehensive detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds.