Easy Solutions, Senapa to bring security in the Italian financial sector

Through this partnership, Senapa’s customers will have access to Easy Solutions’ anti-fraud solutions. Total Fraud Protection offers detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds. Easy Solutions’ products range from fraud intelligence and secure browsing to multi-factor authentication and transaction anomaly detection.

Senapa Consulting is a global consulting company with a focus on anti-corruption, compliance, asset recovery and protection, anti-money laundering and brand protection.

Easy Solutions, a Cyxtera Business, is a security provider focused on detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds.