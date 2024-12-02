Easy Solutions provides fraud protection service for Qatar Datamation Services

Under this agreement, Qatar Datamation will be authorized to offer the entire Easy Solutions anti-fraud solution product line, including Detect Monitoring Services, DetectTA, Detect Safe Browsing and DetectID, which includes new biometric features.

The Easy Solutions product portfolio delivers omnichannel, fraud protection across transactions performed on online and mobile platforms, as well as via ATMs, Point-of-Sale terminals, and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems for enterprise organizations across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and professional services.

Each element of the Total Fraud Prevention portfolio delivers a collaborative protection suite of products to leverage every aspect of a fraud prevention program when deployed together. By understanding complex fraud attacks, Easy Solutions is able to engage fraud throughout the attack cycle: planning, launching and cashing.

Jeremy Boorer, Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa Markets at Easy Solutions, said Qatar has been identified as a high-growth market for cybersecurity solutions. This, in turn, has spurred a demand for all types of security services, therefore, both companies find this partnership as an opportunity to meet the current challenged in terms of cybersecurity.