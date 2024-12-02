Easy Solutions launches Swordphish predictive risk technology

Global email providers, email security vendors, email marketing providers and Big 5 consulting firms have already signed on to beta test the technology, in the hopes of reducing their role in phishing attacks.

Swordphish is an API-based tool that helps these organizations leverage the power of prediction to combat “alert fatigue” common in large organizations to detect phishing, malware and ransomware attacks in the critical period before these threats are added to conventional blacklist-based solutions. Swordphish looks forward, while blacklist-based solutions look backward, thereby filling a critical gap in current detection systems.

Swordphish consists of three machine-learning classifiers that have been trained to recognize subtle and discrete differences between benign URLs and malicious URLs used by cybercriminals, malware authors and fraudsters. Swordphish provides this unique capability without the use of blacklists and is designed to integrate into high-volume workflows to score and prioritize potential risk for thousands or even millions of URLs from various event sources.

Easy Solutions is a security vendor focused on the comprehensive detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds. Our products range from anti-phishing and secure browsing to multifactor authentication and transaction anomaly detection, offering a one-stop shop for multiple fraud prevention services.