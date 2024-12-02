Easy Solutions introduces Detect Safe Browsing solution

Detect Safe Browsing Clientless offers financial institutions of all sizes the ability to manage end-user safe browsing sessions to detect and stop malware, while also providing analytics, all without being resident on the end-user device. When layered with the company’s Detect Monitoring Service, the new offering enables financial institutions to detect financial malware and web injections.

Detect Safe Browsing Clientless harnesses Easy Solutions’ Collaborative Protection, which gathers Big Data on any malicious process found on any device to provide fraud intelligence for the early detection and deactivation of websites hosting malware and attacks. This helps reduce fraud across the entire customer population.