Easy Solutions integrates proven face and voice recognition technologies

Both technologies fully integrate with Easy Solutions’ authentication framework. ArmorVox voice recognition technologies have been deployed in Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Germany. Similarly, FacePhi has been deployed in the financial sector in 18 different countries across banking and private and public sectors.

Easy Solutions Authentication Mobile SDK allows organizations to embed in-app biometric authentication capabilities directly into their mobile app, enabling organizations to offer consumers the ability to easily authenticate their identity by taking a selfie or repeating their passphrase. When combined with other layered security, biometric authentication provides consumers a rapid and expedient way to complete secure transactions on a mobile device, creating a balance of strong security and consumer convenience.

With the additions of the Armorvox and FacePhi technologies to the Easy Solutions platform, customers will now benefit from biometrics technology built directly into their banking, financial services and other applications.