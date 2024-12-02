Easy Solutions inks agreement with bank for fraud protection

The company will provide the bank’s customers with greater fraud protection thanks to DetectTA’s ability to qualify transactions’ risk based on the unique behavioral pattern of the user.

Easy Solutions’ DetectTA identifies and reports suspicious login and transaction events by leveraging advanced behavioral analytics. The flagship offering detects sophisticated fraud schemes that could bypass rule-based systems. The solution’s out-of-the-box configuration enables companies to start seeing results from day one. Historical information about past user transactions can be fed into DetectTA’s heuristic engine, allowing it to immediately begin forming user profiles and find anomalies.

Easy Solutions is a security vendor focused on the comprehensive detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds. Their products range from anti-phishing and secure browsing to multifactor authentication and transaction anomaly detection, offering a one-stop shop for multiple fraud prevention services.