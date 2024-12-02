Easy Solutions expands to Asia Pacific with new office

This milestone marks the first step towards making total fraud protection available to all financial institutions and enterprises in Asia Pacific.

In a recent report, the analyst company Markets & Markets found that the fraud prevention and detection market in APAC market is expected to grow at a rate of 25%, year-over-year, from 2014 to 2018.

Easy Solutions offers a multi-layer solution that addresses all stages in the life cycle of an electronic attack allowing for the detection and prevention of fraud. The different products and services of the Total Fraud Protection platform are designed to be integrated and implemented in stages, depending on the companys security plans and strategies.