Easy Solutions enters reseller agreement with A3Sec

As part of the agreement, A3Sec is now authorized to resell the entire Easy Solutions’ Total Fraud Protection platform, including DetectID, DetectTA, Detect Safe Browsing and Detect Monitoring Service anti-fraud solutions.

The Easy Solutions product portfolio delivers cross-channel fraud protection across transactions performed on online and mobile platforms, as well as via ATMs, Point-of-Sale terminals, and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems for enterprise organizations across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, and professional services.

Easy Solutions offers a multi-layer solution that addresses all stages in the life cycle of an electronic attack allowing for the detection and prevention of fraud. The different products and services of the Total Fraud Protection platform are designed to be integrated and implemented in stages, depending on the companys security plans and strategies.

A3Sec is an independent provider of expert information security services. They provide services and products around SIEM Technologies, Training, Compliance (PCI, HIPPA, SOX, ISO2700X) and security consultancy, and operate on an international basis across Spain and LATAM.