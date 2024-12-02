Easy Solutions, 7COMm to provide fraud preventions services in Brazil

Under the agreement, the joint companies will provide electronic fraud protection solutions in Latin America.

David Lopez, Director of Sales in Latin America for Easy Solutions, cited by online media outlet Herald Online, has mentioned that Brazil continues to be an important target for electronic fraud.

Easy Solutions offers a multi-layer solution that addresses all stages in the life cycle of an electronic attack allowing for the detection and prevention of fraud. The different products and services of the Total Fraud Protection platform are designed to be integrated and implemented in stages, depending on the companys security plans and strategies.

7COMm is an IT solutions provider that specializes in offering businesses in Brazil with integrated and proven technologies, including security, software projects and specialized consulting services.

