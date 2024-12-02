EastNets teams up with Dow Jones, EBRC for AML and payment services

EastNets and Dow Jones agreed to combine the strengths of the former’s en.SafeWatch Filtering, a watch list and US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) filtering solution used by financial institutions and corporates worldwide, and the latter’s Dow Jones Risk and Compliance databases.

EastNets clients can now choose from targeted categories from the Dow Jones lists for loading into the en.SafeWatch Filtering system. This ensures that the system scans only against the targeted entities and gives customers the ability to test their performance against a broader group of sanctions lists, thus minimizing false positives.

EastNets and EBRC plan to launch a new payments service. The payments service is established through a Financial Messaging Hub (FMH), which is built around EastNets’ Payments, Compliance and Cloud solutions, together with EBRC’s trusted Luxembourg Data Center providing Cloud and Managed Services.

The service offers automation of payments’ workflows, integrated AML and reporting services, with infrastructures connected to the SWIFT network. FMH is operated and managed by EBRC, with SWIFT connectivity assured via the EastNets SWIFT Certified Service Bureau as a trusted service in the cloud.

EastNets is a global provider of compliance, payment and cloud solutions for the financial services industry.