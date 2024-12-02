EastNets adds new features to AML SaaS solution

EastNets’ AML solution SafeWatch is installed on premises by over 500 financial institutions and corporates worldwide enabling them to meet regulatory requirements and fight money-laundering activities through its SWIFT-certified products. AML modules use en.SafeWatch Filtering and en.SafeWatch Profiling that allows its customers to stop suspicious transactions.

Currently, there are more than 115 customers already using EastNets AML solution as a service SaaS model directly and through EastNets partner Service Bureaus.

EastNets is a global provider of compliance and payments solutions for the financial services industry. The company develops and implements standardized and individual solutions against financial crime, and for risk management, monitoring, analysis, reporting and consultancy and customer support.