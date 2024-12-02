Easi, Adyen team up for secure payment experiences

The aim of this partnership is to combat the scenarios of card testing and levels of card-not-present fraud blighting the online food delivery industry. With the help of the Adyen platform, Easi introduces effective fraud prevention measures and avoids loss of revenue due to fraud.

According to Business Wire, Easi, launched in 2015, has grown to deliver meals and groceries from more than 20,000 partner restaurants to the doorsteps of over a million users. By working with Adyen, the company’s goal is to use a combination of machine learning and risk rules-based tech to reduce the risk of online food delivery fraud. Via Adyen’s fraud management engine, RevenueProtect, Easi applies customised rules and alerts that reduce the risk of fraud, while being able to profile the risk associated with customers through a combination of device fingerprinting, algorithmic matching, and behavioural analytics.