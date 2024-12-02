Early Warning selected by US bank for Mobile Number Verification Service

The purpose is to gain mobile number and account authentication confidence for outbound calls to mitigate TCPA compliance risk and improve operational efficiencies.

Organizations and their contact centers must comply with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), which prohibits auto-dialed or pre-recorded calls to mobile numbers without prior expressed consent regardless of accidental or “wrong number,” among other rules and compliances.

Early Warning’s Mobile Number Verification Service helps organizations confirm, before a call is made, that the mobile number that a contact center has on file still belongs to the correct customer and that the mobile account is still active. Mobile Number Verification is part of a suite of solutions from Early Warning that provides visibility across mobile networks to changes occurring across mobile accounts, devices and phone numbers to strengthen mobile and online authentication.

Early Warning provides risk management solutions to a diverse network of 900 financial institutions, government entities and payment companies, enabling businesses and consumers to transact with safety.