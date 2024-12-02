Early Warning launches Authentify Platform after Authentify acquisition

The platform enables access to authentication solutions omnichannel merchants can use to verify the identity of customers.

Through a single API, merchants can tap into authentication methods that ensure safer online, mobile or in-store transactions including two-factor out-of-band via voice and SMS; mobile network operator intelligence; voice, fingerprint and behavioral biometrics; near field communication (NFC); threat detection; device binding; and secure messaging.

Early Warning, which based the new platform on technology it inherited when it acquired US-based authentication provider Authentify, said offering multichannel authentication solutions through one integration will simplify risk management for retailers.