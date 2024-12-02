Early Warning integrates NuData services for secure payments

Early Warning has unified the way authentication is administered for a broad array of payments use cases to enable flexibility and customization of risk strategies while decreasing the operational inefficiencies that typically accompany individual authentication point solution implementations.

The integration of NuData’s behavioral analytics and risk decisioning within Early Warning authentication offering, provides financial institutions the ability to secure a variety of faster payments use cases.

Early Warning is a fintech company delivering payment and risk solutions to financial institutions nationwide.

NuData Security is a company dealing with fraudulent transactions by identifying good users from bad, based on their online behavior, by analyzing billions of behaviors annually.