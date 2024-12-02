Early Warning becomes member of the FIDO Alliance

FIDO Alliance members commit to share technology and collaborate to deliver open specifications for universal authentication that enables FIDO-compliant authentication methods to be interoperable, secure and private.

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

For more than 20 years, Early Warning has worked with financial services organizations of all sizes as well as government entities to advance collaborative risk management as well as improve customer service and operational efficiencies.