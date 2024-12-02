Early Warning and seven of US banks launch Authentify





While on a participating business' website or app, consumers can choose to be redirected to log into their online or mobile banking experience. The consumer can then share their bank-trusted data with that company, helping them streamline their identity verification process.

By offering Authentify, companies can have greater confidence in their interactions with individuals online because the information is shared through a financial institution with the consumer's consent.

DocuSign is one of the first companies that are turning to Authentify for identity verification. Customers of DocuSign Identify, DocuSign's identity framework for eSignature, will have the option to use Authentify so signers can verify their identities by logging into their financial institution.