Eagle Point Network releases anti-fraud card technology

The Secure Card technology is aimed at eliminating fraud and misuse of credit and debit cards that are lost, stolen or breached from third parties. The Secure Card technology is available for banks, issuers and card networks such as Visa and MasterCard.

The major card networks are looking to the last quarter of 2015 before they require issuers and merchants to start accepting smart chip cards. Smart chip cards, also, known as EMV cards will not prevent fraudulent use in card-not-present or ecommerce transactions.