E-stores collect personal data abusively, according to customer perception - survey

According to the survey, 84% of people interviewed admit that they are aware of companies tracking the websites they’re visiting, and build on it personalized recommendations of goods.

Nevertheless, consumers take it as a trade-off policy of the deal and give their consent for their personal data processing when informed about the emerging profit. Moreover, the tendency to cooperate increases yearly, as in 2011 it was confirmed by 45% of people, as compared to 59% in 2014.

Most consumers are not happy with the situation due to their dependence on algorithms and the use of their personal data by online stores. 71% declare they feel uncomfortable about the amount of information collected by stores from them.

Nearly half of the globe’s citizens are comfortable with the idea of using a fingerprint scanner or eye reader during the authorization of the purchase. 1 in 6 would prefer to make online purchases by using this type of technology implanted within their bodies.

39% of the interviewees argue that online shops allow them to buy products and services, regardless of any time schedule and that is a major factor in their shopping preference for online purchases.

A notable 52% state that the shopping process has become a depersonalized experience and that shop algorithms are dictating their shopping choices. However, the situation is positive for retailers and not for shoppers: 66% of those involved in the survey declare that they are looking for inspiration while shopping.

Still, the survey highlights that people are open for new ways to use these algorithms. 71% of people would like to use interactive panels to try clothes without a necessity to change it. But they still want a personal contact with the personnel.

As of mobile experience, 49% of the customers who did mobile shopping during January – June 2014, are keen on using that channel only. On the other hand, mobile devices are slowly replacing the shopping windows. 70% of consumers stated that mobile phones and tablets are useful in browsing the stores, but they wouldn’t shop by these devices.

The survey was conducted on 10,000 people from 11 countries.

McCANN Worldgroup is an analytic and advertising agency, active in 120 countries and employing 23 000 people.