The round is being co-lead by the venture capital companies VI Partners from Switzerland and Acton Capital Partners from Germany. With the capital, Skribble intends to strengthen its position in existing markets and drive its European expansion.





VI Partners and Acton Capital

VI Partners is a Swiss venture capital firm providing capital, coaching, and networking to startups. According to a VI Partners representative, Skribble has established itself as the leading e-signature provider in Switzerland and has the potential to do the same in Europe in terms of legal and data protection compliance. Acton Capital is an international venture capitalist that invests in technology-based business models from Europe and North America. The team supports over 100 companies in topics such as B2B, SaaS, Fintech, Direct-to-Consumer, New Work, or Healthcare.





Skribble’s Expansion

A Skribble representative states that VI Partners and Acton are two companies that share Skribbles values ​​and with whom they can further expand their growth in the DACH region and throughout Europe. Since the service was founded in March 2018, over 3000 companies have digitised their signature processes with Skribble, and the e-signing service is actively used in 140 countries.

In addition to the Swiss home market, the company has been able to establish itself as an e-signature provider in 30 other countries. Now, growth in these existing markets and expansion into new ones has top priority. The current round is Skribble's third round of funding within its Series A financing. Previous investors were also involved in this round, including btov Partners, die Mobiliar, Helvetia Venture Fund, and ZKB.





Security features

Skribble conforms to data protection guidelines in the EU and Switzerland. Their security measures include GDPR compliance & ISO 27001 certification and active information security management, as well as regular security scans & pen tests. Skribble also hosts its platform and all associated data in Switzerland on two geo-redundant Tier IV data centres with ISO 27001 certification, meaning they are FINMA compliant.





Implemented video identification for QES

An important step towards strengthening the product is video identification for the qualified electronic signature (QES) in Switzerland. Since the end of August 2022, Skribble, together with Swisscom and Intrum, has been offering this on its own e-signing platform. In the EU, video identification has been established for electronic signing for years.