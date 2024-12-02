E-Complish to achiever PCI 3.0 Compliance

PCI Compliance 3.0 features 12 levels of security and data standards that need to be met and maintained in order to achieve full compliance status, including firewall configurations, cardholder data encryption, data storage and logging, and malware and virus protection.

As a result of the forthcoming PCI Compliance 3.0 updates, E-Complish is reporting a threefold demand for its DirectPay PCI compliant Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to accept and process credit cards.

E-Complish specializes in payment solutions. The company delivers a selection of services, enabling customers to process and report on all types of transactions.