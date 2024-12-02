E-Complish partners with Blue Cross of Idaho for credit card security

This new system will add security measures to protect consumer credit card information. E-Complish’s DirectPay process is Level 1 PCI compliant, ensuring all transaction information is encrypted and secure. Under PCI Rules, a call recording that includes verbal credit card numbers must be encrypted and stored in a secure manner. The DirectPay system will be integrated with Blue Cross of Idaho’s existing call center.

Blue Cross of Idaho, a not-for-profit mutual insurance company, has served the people of Idaho through support of community organizations, programs and events that promote good health.

E-Complish specializes in payment solutions. The company delivers a selection of services, enabling customers to process and report on all types of transactions.