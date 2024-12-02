Dynacare becomes part of Verified.Me network

SecureKey is an identity and authentication provider that facilitates consumer access to online services and applications, and via the agreement, it will allow patients of Dynacare Plus in Canada to verify their identity via the Verified.Me service without having to visit a Dynacare location in-person. This replaces the former identity verification process that required the use of a PIN code received during a visit to a Dynacare clinic.

IT Business CA reports that Dynacare Plus is an online and mobile service that patients can use to manage their health remotely, and will now offer Verified.Me as a new option at the time of registration to help them verify their identity. Via this partnership, patients will be able to access and review their laboratory test results, store medication, vaccination, and appointment records among other features, as well as they will be able to synchronise their personal health information with Apple Health and Google Fit. In comparison to the traditional digital identification methods, the service reduces the oversharing of personal information by providing consumers the choice of when and with whom their information is shared.