DVB Bank simplifies network security

DVB Bank uses VMware NSX, a tool for network security virtualisation. The security concept is based on network micro-segmentation and provides a built-in security level that identifies anomalies within a firewall. This allows the bank to segregate distributed systems at the workload level while obtaining protection in a more simple manner than implementing a new physical solution. According to a DVB representative, NSX facilitated the individual security of each virtual machine (VM), whereas a hardware solution would have required a conversion of applications and network infrastructure. Following the completion of the project, the network was divided into small, segmented areas. VMware's vRealize Network Insight product assisted in the implementation by automatically analysing internal communications between VMs.

Due to the changing regulatory environment, DVB had to further improve its security strategy. DVB Bank can secure its applications at the hypervisor level with VMware Carbon Black Cloud Workload. The solution simulates expected application activity, senses abnormal activities, and provides application monitoring, reputation assessment, and automation. Most of DVB’s critical applications have been virtualised. Carbon Black automatically monitors changes to DVB’s IT system and compares them to the security mechanisms in place. The level of automation can be determined by the IT workers. DVB intends to update the system in the future so it can make adjustments on its own. DVB Bank is a specialist in international transportation finance and a part of the Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank (DZ BANK) Group.