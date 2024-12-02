Dutch privacy agency forbids companies to track employees via wearables

Its argument is that theres an asymmetry between employer and employee thats likely to make staff feel they need to approve if the boss starts handing out Fitbits.

In a decision handed down on March 8, 2016, the authority says that data on movement and data on sleep patterns is sensitive personal data.

Since the worker is financially dependent on the employer, theres no free consent – and that means employers processing this kind of staff data is in breach of the countrys data protection legislation.

The authority does not name which companies it investigated in coming to its decision.

The authority says its decision is only concerned with stopping employers using the trackers to monitor staff: its got no objection to companies giving them as gifts to employees, who can do what they please with their own data.