Dutch DigiD mobile app adds NFC scanner for passport verification

Currently, the passport verification process can only be executed with common Android phones. By using the smartphones NFC scanner, the DigiD app for Android can read the chip in passports, national ID cards or drivers licenses. The extra service is being touted as an additional check for the identity of people who log in to the secure website of DigiD. The option is available on smartphones with Android 4.4 and up.

With an iPhone the service is not currently available, due to limitations from Apple. However, DigiD is still researching ways to make the verification available to all people, with or without suitable phones.

The mobile app also includes a scanner for QR codes, which requires a code from the computer. The app needs to confirm each step with a PIN. Since July 2017, it has been possible for users to sign in with the DigiD app with all organisations that use DigiD. The DigiD app has been downloaded over 1 million times, and has been used to sign in 2 million times.