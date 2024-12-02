Dutch cryptocurrency broker suffers second data breach

According to The Merkle, the company is considered a prominent cryptocurrency broker in the European market, as it enables users to buy most major currencies with convenient payment methods, including instant bank transfers, among others.

During the September 12th attack, hackers gained access to Litebit’s backend and obtained email addresses, hashed passwords, and IBAN information, among other things. No money was stolen in the process. The breach itself has been reported to the Dutch police and the local Data Protection Authority. Unfortunately, a similar incident occurred in August 2017.

The cryptocurrency broker’s latest data breach affects many users, as the company is one of the biggest brokers in the Netherlands, and has massive databases filled with personal information on users. This information includes payment methods used, addresses, phone numbers, and more.

The company advises users to change their passwords and even reset their 2FA settings. Everyone in the world of cryptocurrency needs to use 2FA wherever possible, as plenty of services are affected by small and large data breaches at some point.