Dutch banking sector lagging behind domain security

The DNSSEC Inventory 2017 describes the DNSSEC security status of the Netherlands most important domain names, of which the biggest offenders are the Dutch banking industry, according to SC Magazine. By contrast, government bodies have made great progress in the last three years.

DNSSEC involves the cryptographic protection of domain name information. If a domain name is secured with DNSSEC, people who want to visit the associated website are protected against being misdirected to a fraudsters IP address.

For the DNSSEC Inventory 2017, SIDN analysed more than seven thousand domain names in four general sectors: financial services, the public sector, internet and telecom service providers, and listed companies.