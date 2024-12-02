Dutch authorities arrest two men for allegedly laundering millions of euros in crypto

FIOD arrested the Dutch nationals in separate crypto tax evasion investigations, recovering about 260,000 in unnamed cryptocurrencies and more than 6.6 pounds of gold, according to CoinDesk. Credit and debit cards holding crypto and euros were also seized, among other items.

FIOD has stepped up its crypto policing recently. Working with tax authorities from the UK, US, Australia and Canada – collectively, the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement (J5) – agents have been sharing tips and data since 2018.